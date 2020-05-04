e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Hisar admn to tackle malaria with gambusia fish

Hisar admn to tackle malaria with gambusia fish

An official spokesperson said the main diet of the gambusia fish was mosquito larvae

chandigarh Updated: May 04, 2020 23:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

In order to stop mosquito breeding, the malaria department of Hisar administration has started introduced gambusia fish into ponds of the district.

A team under the leadership of malaria department head Jaya Goel visited different villages and supplied gambusia fish to the panchayats.

An official spokesperson, Noor Mohammad, said senior malaria inspector Rattan Sharma and his team visited more than one dozen villages and made the villagers aware of the importance of keeping their surroundings clean in order to keep malaria at bay.

He further said that the main diet of the gambusia fish was mosquito larvae.

tags
top news
‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
LIVE| Delhi govt to charge 70% tax on liquor as ‘Special Corona Fees’
LIVE| Delhi govt to charge 70% tax on liquor as ‘Special Corona Fees’
3 jawans killed in attack on security personnel in J-K’s Handwara
3 jawans killed in attack on security personnel in J-K’s Handwara
Vijay Mallya knocks on UK SC door to block extradition
Vijay Mallya knocks on UK SC door to block extradition
Here’s how much Apple’s new MacBook Pro will cost in India
Here’s how much Apple’s new MacBook Pro will cost in India
Maharashtra govt accuses Arnab Goswami of interfering with probe, moves SC
Maharashtra govt accuses Arnab Goswami of interfering with probe, moves SC
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news