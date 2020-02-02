Hostel rooms of nursing college in Patiala sans furniture

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 22:24 IST

The students of Government Nursing College, Patiala, are hassled as there is no furniture in the hostel rooms. Despite paying large amounts as hostel and mess fee, the students have to make arrangement of beds, fan and even light bulbs on their own.

Students pay around ₹40,000 annual hostel fee and ₹1,500 monthly mess fee. And despite this, the college administration has failed to provide them basic infrastructure and other facilities in the hostel rooms. Around 300 students live in the hostel and all of them have to make their own arrangements for furniture and other necessities.

“There are no beds, light bulbs or fans in the rooms. In the absence of all these facilities, students have to buy all these items from outside and spend large amounts from their own pockets,” one of the students said.

A third year student, requesting anonymity, said, “We even have to pay the repair charges from our own pockets if a short-circuit causes the lights and fans to stop working. Some of us buy bed, cooler, fan, bulb and other things from the market, while others bring these from their houses.”

“Only a few rooms have chairs and tables for students, while students in other rooms have to buy these as well. Earlier, there was a shortage of chairs even in the mess, but the college administration have provided new chairs in the mess just a few days back,” the student added.

Paras Pandav, medical superintendent of Government medical College and Rajindra Hospital, said, “The hostel building doesn’t belong to the nursing college. New hostel building for nursing students is under construction. As of now, we have accommodate the students in the building of skill development centre.”

“Work on the new hostel building will be completed in September or October this year and after its completion, students will be shifted there. With this, they will get all facilities at the new hostel,” he added.