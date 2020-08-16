e-paper
HT Chandigarh Our Take: UGC’s decision on exams not a prudent move

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has said holding the exams will not be a wise move as Covid-19 cases could be peaking at that time, exposing the youngsters to risk of infections

chandigarh Updated: Aug 16, 2020 22:28 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab chief minister (CM) Capt Amarinder Singh’s recent letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the directions of the University Grants Commission to its colleges and universities to complete the final examinations for exit classes by September 30 raises some valid points.

The CM has said holding the exams will not be a wise move as Covid-19 cases could be peaking at that time, exposing the youngsters to risk of infections.

Even if it does not postpone the dates, the UGC could explore options such as online tests – though this will not serve the interests of students from financially backward families – or grades based on assessments and previous performance.

Postal services for delivery of question papers in open book mode and collection of answer sheets could be another avenue, a logistical nightmare by the looks of it, but possible if networks used by distance learning to mail lessons to students are tapped.

This will take time and planning, but as the exit classes are a crucial stage in a student’s life, efforts should be made to complete the processes as quickly as possible.

With the Joint Entrance Exams (advanced as well as main) and The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) scheduled for September, one will have to see how the logistics will be worked out by the National Testing Agency. Perhaps the UGC can take a cue from them.

This is going to be an acid test for colleges and universities – smart thinking and planning will definitely help going forward.

TEST CASE

Should UGC roll back its decision on final exams by Sept 30?

Is the UGC’s decision to complete final examinations for exit classes in colleges and universities by September 30 a prudent move? Send your responses to Chandigarh@hindustantimes.com with your picture by August 21.

