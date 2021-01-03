J&K logged 10,747 cases, 189 deaths in December; lowest in 6 months

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 00:43 IST

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 10,747 Covid infections and 189 deaths in December, the lowest monthly count since July.

This is also the first time in six months that monthly fatalities due to the disease were below 200. The UT witnessed a 71% fall in Covid cases and 60% drop in deaths as compared to September when cases in the region were peaking at 37,372 and deaths at 478.

There was also a 30% drop in cases and 12% drop in fatalities in the UT against the November tally when J&K had recorded 15,434 cases and 216 deaths. As many as 293 people had succumbed to the virus in October, 478 in September, 326 in August and 279 in July.

December also recorded the lowest average daily case count since July. December saw 346 average cases per day while 514 daily cases were reported in November, 632 in October, 1,245 in September, 559 in August and 414 in July.

On an average, six daily deaths were recorded in December, seven in November, 10 in October and 16 in September.

Qazi Haroon, officer on special duty with the health department who is to assisting the government with corona mitigation efforts in Kashmir, said authorities were preparing for the vaccine to arrive in January. “The vaccine will be coming this month and we will be first vaccinating the health workers,” he said. Active cases in J&K have dropped to 3,016, which accounts for 2.48% of the 1, 21,227 cumulative cases.

244 fresh cases reported in J&K

J&K recorded 244 fresh coronavirus cases and one death on Saturday, taking the total case count in the UT to 1,21,471 and death toll to 1,885. Officials said 137 people tested positive in Kashmir and 107 in Jammu. Around 1,16,587 people have recovered in the UT so far , taking the recovery rate to 95.97%. A total 1,187 people have succumbed in Kashmir and 698 in Jammu.

Dry run

A dry run for Covid vaccination was conducted in Srinagar, Jammu, and Kulgam. Financial commissioner, health and medical education, Atal Dulloo inaugurated and monitored the exercise. In Jammu, the vaccination was administered at select sites such as the Government Hospital, Sarwal and community health centres in Marh and Bishnah.

In Srinagar, director health services, Kashmir, Dr Samir Mattoo, supervised the exercise at Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Hospital and urban primary health centres in Nishat and Batamaloo respectively. At Kulgam, the vaccination was administered at the district hospital and community health Centres of Yaripora and Kujjar.

Mock drill in Leh

A mock drill for administering the Covid vaccination was carried out at the Ladakh Heart Foundation in Leh. Commissioner secretary Rigzin Samphel said 5,000 frontline workers will be vaccinated on priority basis.