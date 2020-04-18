e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / J&K to screen all Rohingyas for Covid-19

J&K to screen all Rohingyas for Covid-19

The home ministry has asked states and UTs to screen Rohingya Muslims and their contacts.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 18, 2020 17:06 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times/Jammu
A security guard checks the temperature of another security guard before allowing him to enter the Food Corporation of India warehouse during lockdown in Jammu on Saturday.
A security guard checks the temperature of another security guard before allowing him to enter the Food Corporation of India warehouse during lockdown in Jammu on Saturday. (Nitin Kanotra / HT)
         

A day after the ministry of home affairs’ (MHA’s) missive to states and UTs, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday decided to dovetail its efforts to trace and screen Rohingya Muslims and their contacts in Jammu and Samba districts.

The home ministry has asked states and UTs to screen Rohingya Muslims and their contacts.

“At least ten Rohingyas, who either had a travel history to Nizamuddin or had come in contact of those who had attended the markaz were quarantined in Nagrota and their clusters are under constant surveillance,” said a top official.

He also said that many clusters of the Rohingya Muslims fall in the red zones of Jammu.

“Their major clusters are in red zones, including Bhatindi and Sunjuwan,” he said.

Samba district’s deputy magistrate Rohit Khajuria said, “As per our records, there are 431 Rohingya Muslims in Samba district. We have sent surveillance teams to their clusters. We will try to conduct on-the-spot tests with rapid-testing kits and if it does not work out then we will go for standard tests.”

The deputy magistratesaid their movement was restricted and no one was being allowed to move out of their clusters.

In Samba district, Rohingyas largely live in shanties by the railway tracks in Bari-Brahmana area.

A senior police officer in Bhatindi area, however, said no screening or testing of Rohingyas had been initiated.

“Ten Rohingyas and locals were quarantined a few days ago but no screening or testing has started yet”, he said.

As per the official estimate, 5,700 Rohingyas have settled in and around Jammu.

However, in contravention to government statistics, UNHCR on April 27, 2017 had told HT that there were 7,000 Rohingyas in J&K.

According to the home ministry, there are around 40,000 Rohingya refugees residing in different parts of the country, including in Delhi, Jammu and Hyderabad.

top news
Yogi Adityanath’s Kota evacuation plan puts Nitish Kumar in oppn firing line
Yogi Adityanath’s Kota evacuation plan puts Nitish Kumar in oppn firing line
Govt tweaks FDI rules to guard domestic firms. Thank you, tweets Rahul Gandhi
Govt tweaks FDI rules to guard domestic firms. Thank you, tweets Rahul Gandhi
India’s Covid-19 trajectory dips, with cases doubling in 6 to 8 days now
India’s Covid-19 trajectory dips, with cases doubling in 6 to 8 days now
LIVE: Covid-19 infects 14,792 people in India, 488 deaths so far
LIVE: Covid-19 infects 14,792 people in India, 488 deaths so far
Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea
Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news