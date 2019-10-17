JOINT CELEBRATIONS: Akal Takht directives binding on SAD: Sukhbir

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 00:48 IST

A day after the Punjab government put the onus of holding the joint celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in Sultanpur Lodhi on the Akal Takht, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said the Takht was the supreme authority of the Sikh Panth and its directives will be binding on the SAD.

“It was unfortunate that the Congress is still indulging in politics even after Sri Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has asked everyone to desist from such tactics,” he said while reacting to the Congress government’s offer to the Takht to hold the main function at the ‘pandal’ it has set up at the historic town.

Sukhbir also condemned chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s reported statement that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) should restrict itself to the gurdwara premises in Sultanpur Lodhi and leave it to the government to conduct the celebrations outside the shrine.

He said that putting such conditions when the entire Sikh community is planning to propagate the message of oneness is not in the interest of the Panth.

‘SAD, BJP PERMANENT ALLIES IN PUNJAB’

Addressing rallies in Phagwara and Mukerian in support of BJP candidates Rajesh Bagha and Jangi Lal Mahajan, respectively, Sukhbir said the SAD and BJP are permanent allies in Punjab. “The alliance is in the national interest as well as in the interest of Punjab. The alliance is a symbol of peace and communal harmony in the state.”

He added, “The people of Punjab understand that the SAD and BJP offer unconditional support to each other. Pakistan is always trying to foment trouble in Punjab, but its evil designs have always been thwarted due to the rock solid SAD-BJP alliance”.

Describing Amarinder as an arrogant leader, Sukhbir said the CM has failed to fulfill any of the pre-poll promises made by him.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP president Shwait Malik alleged that all welfare schemes launched by the previous SAD-BJP government, including old-age pension, widow pension and shagun scheme, have been stopped by the Congress government even as corruption, drug and sand mafia are on the rise in the state.

