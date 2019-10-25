Ludhiana youth secures army job with brother’s documents, booked

chandigarh

Police booked a Lohara resident for securing a job with the Indian Army by using the certificates and documents of his younger brother, who is a factory worker.

The accused was identified as Avinash Shukla, 21, of Bhai Dharam Singh Nagar in Lohara, who is presently attending army training.

The police are also probing the role of his younger brother, Amit Shukla, 19, who pleaded innocence.

The matter came to the light after the police went to his house for verification. A case has been registered against Avinash following the statement of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Lakhbir Singh, who is deputed at the Saanjh Kendra in Sahnewal.

How things unfolded

The ASI said he had received a letter from the Indian Army for conducting police verification of Amit Shukla, a new recruit. The ASI said he visited Amit’s house for verification, but when he inquired from the neighbours in the colony, he came to know that Amit was working as a labourer in a factory.

The ASI said on investigating further, he found that Avinash, Amit’s elder brother had managed to secure the army job using the latter’s educational and identification documents, and had been attending training for the past four months.

The ASI said Amit pleaded innocence, stating that his brother took his certificates and documents without his knowledge.

Army intimated

Assistant sub-inspector Dharminder Singh, who is investigating the matter, said, “A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sahnewal police station following the statement of ASI Lakhbir Singh. Avinash is undergoing training. We have informed the army officials about the forgery.”

Job by hook or crook

In March 2019, the police had registered first information reports (FIRs) against 65 new recruits of the Indian Army for using fake educational certificates, residential proofs and fraudulent methods to get enlisted in the army. The recruits were originally from Haryana but allegedly prepared fake documents and residential proofs of Punjab to get enlisted in the army.

