e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Man held for stalking, outraging modesty of minor in Panchkula

Man held for stalking, outraging modesty of minor in Panchkula

An FIR was registered on Tuesday on the complaint of the girl’s father that Tarundeep was stalking his daughter, harassing her for her contact details and issuing threats to her

chandigarh Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A man has been arrested in Panchkula for stalking and outraging the modesty of a minor.
A man has been arrested in Panchkula for stalking and outraging the modesty of a minor.(Shutterstock/For representation)
         

Panchkula police arrested a local man on Wednesday for stalking, threatening and outraging the modesty of a minor.

An FIR was registered on Tuesday on the complaint of the girl’s father that Tarundeep was stalking his daughter, harassing her for her contact details and issuing threats to her.

“My daughter is less than 18 years old. She goes to the city for coaching classes. On October 26, she told me that Tarundeep forcefully took her to one shop, threatened her and asked her to share her contact details,” the minor’s father told the police.

“He often stalks her and once even threatened her younger brother,” he added.

A case was registered under section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 354 D of the Indian Penal Code.

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar gets PM Modi’s stamp of approval, set for fourth term
Nitish Kumar gets PM Modi’s stamp of approval, set for fourth term
Cases in Delhi continue alarming rise: 8,593 new infections reported
Cases in Delhi continue alarming rise: 8,593 new infections reported
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
Coronavirus: Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective, says Russia
Coronavirus: Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective, says Russia
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus to boost economy: Report
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus to boost economy: Report
Imran Khan tweaks his assets list to exit Pak’s billionaire lawmakers’ club
Imran Khan tweaks his assets list to exit Pak’s billionaire lawmakers’ club
Top commander of banned ULFA (I) Dhristi Rajkhowa surrenders
Top commander of banned ULFA (I) Dhristi Rajkhowa surrenders
Covid update: Sputnik-V 92% effective; Pfizer challenge; Delhi HC on surge
Covid update: Sputnik-V 92% effective; Pfizer challenge; Delhi HC on surge
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In