Mechanic bludgeons mother to death in Patiala, injures wife, three children

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 22:46 IST

A 32-year-motor mechanic bludgeoned his mother to death and injured his wife and three children at Tepla village in Ghanour subdivision, about 25km from here, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where their condition is stated to be critical.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Nayab Kaur, 60, who was murdered by her son Harjinder Singh.

Kulwinder Kaur, wife of the accused, her daughters, aged 9 and 5, and seven-year-old son are critical, the police said.

Shambu station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Prem Singh said, “Prima facie, it appears to be a result of a family dispute. Locals have informed us that the family often used to indulge in arguments.”

As per the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

However, it came to the fore around 8am on Saturday.

“When none of family members came out of the house, a neighbour suspected something fishy. It was only when the neighbour went inside the house that the victims were found lying unconscious,” the SHO said.

“Nayab Kaur was already dead by then. However, villages took her and other injured to the government hospital of Ambala. Doctors at the medical facility declared Nayab brought dead and referred the others to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chandigarh’s Sector 32,” he added.

Accused at large

“We have found injuries on the victims’ bodies suggesting that those were inflicted by some blunt object. It could either be a stick or a rod. However, we did not find any weapon from the crime spot. The accused is absconding since the incident,” the SHO said.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Harjinder Singh under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Shambu police station, he added.