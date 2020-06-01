e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Medical teams to screen devotees: Punjab health minister on opening of shrines

Medical teams to screen devotees: Punjab health minister on opening of shrines

Sidhu said medical teams are stationed outside the Golden Temple and the Durgiana Temple to screen devotees

chandigarh Updated: Jun 01, 2020 01:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HIndustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab health and family welfare Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday said medical teams will be deployed to screen devotees when places of worship open in the state from June 8 onwards.

Sidhu, who reviewed the situation after surge in Covid-19 cases in Amritsar, said, “All arrangements have been made for this. For instance, medical teams are stationed outside the Golden Temple and the Durgiana Temple to screen devotees.”

The minister said there was no community spread in the city and asked the residents not to panic. This came a day after Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said there was community transmission of the virus in Amritsar.

Sidhu held a meeting with the officials concerned and instructed them to make proper arrangements to prevent any further spread of the coronavirus.

“The majority of patients have travel history or are contacts of those infected earlier. Amritsar has an international airport and a large railway junction. People stranded due to the lockdown are arriving here from other states and abroad and it is the main cause of the spread,” he said.

Taking a dig at private hospitals, the minister said, “Private hospitals totally stayed away from contributing to the battle against the pandemic. It is the health department staff, police and other government functionaries who acted as frontline warriors. Private hospital doctors have joined the medical profession for earning money while those working with the government did it to serve people.”

Sidhu paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and partook of langar in the community kitchen of the shrine.

top news
India expels 2 Pak officials for involvement in spying, to leave country in 24 hrs
India expels 2 Pak officials for involvement in spying, to leave country in 24 hrs
SpaceX capsule delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station
SpaceX capsule delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station
Wajid Khan of composer duo Sajid-Wajid dies at 42 of Covid-19
Wajid Khan of composer duo Sajid-Wajid dies at 42 of Covid-19
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Protests over George Floyd’s death spread across US
Protests over George Floyd’s death spread across US
Uttarakhand CM in self-quarantine after attending meeting with Covid-19 positive minister
Uttarakhand CM in self-quarantine after attending meeting with Covid-19 positive minister
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi KapoorPunjab Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In