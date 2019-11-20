Million-plus cities survey: Chandigarh saw third-least number of accidents in 2018

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 01:00 IST

Chandigarh reported the third-least number of road accidents in India in 2018, states the report released by the ministry of road transport and highways for the 50 million-plus (having population over 10 lakh) cities.

On the list, the city, which witnessed 316 accidents last year, has been ranked 48th, with only Jamshedpur (311) and Amritsar (123) recording lower figures than Chandigarh. As per the report, total number of accidents that took place in the city in 2017 was 342. The report places Chennai on the top spot with 7,580 accidents in 2018.

Chandigarh has a population of 10.55 lakh as per the 2011 census.

The city reported 98 deaths due to road mishaps in 2018, which placed it on 46th spot in the traffic fatalities rankings. As compared to 2017 data, the city saw improvement and moved two places down the list.

Delhi was, meanwhile, the worst-performer of 2018 with 1,690 fatalities.

The data also compared all Indian states and UTs with regard to the total number of accidents. In this, Chandigarh’s spot remained unchanged at 29 out of 36 and third among the UTs.

‘Targeted enforcement is the secret’

On how Chandigarh fared better, SSP (traffic) Shashank Anand said, “Strict and regular enforcement was the key. We are focusing on vulnerable road users like cyclists and two-wheelers and ensuring their safety.” This year, he said, the traffic police are aiming to keep the traffic fatalities below 85. In 2019, 67 fatalities have been reported in the city so far.

Lauding the result, Umesh Sharma, a professor at PEC’s civil engineering department, said, “Chandigarh is well planned and has wider roads as compared to other cities. However, better enforcement and willingness of people to follow rules have made the difference.”

‘Awareness plays a big role’

As per chief traffic marshal Wing Commander (retd) CS Grewal, this improvement is the result of awareness programmes conducted by the traffic police as well as marshals.“It is important to teach kids traffic rules when they are in school as they hold the key to better and safer future,” he said.