Ninth edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival to commence from October 29

Ninth edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival to commence from October 29

chandigarh Updated: Oct 05, 2020 19:36 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindustan Times
         

The ninth edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) will be held online from October 29 to November 4.

The DIFF has announced an initial lineup of 10 films, six feature documentaries and four narrative features.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ninth edition of the DIFF will be held online from October 29 to November 4. DIFF is the first major film festival in India to launch a digital edition,” said the organisers - Dharamshala- based film makers Ritu Sarin and Tenzin Sonam - the organisers of the festival.

The documentaries to be screened include 76 Days, Pearl of the Desert, A Rifle and a Bag, The Kingmaker, Softie, and Welcome to Chechnya. The four features narratives in the lineup are Corpus Christie, Identifying Features, Air Conditioner and Shell and Joint.

The DIIF panel will include film writer and critic Namrata Joshi in conversation with writers Varun Grover and screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi about screenwriting in the Indian independent film space.

Award-winning producer and director Shrihari Sathe will talk to south Asian filmmakers — Mostafa Sarwar Farooki (Bangladesh), Deepak Rauniyar (Nepal), Geethu Mohandas (India), Afia Nathaniel (Pakistan) and Tashi Gyeltshen (Bhutan) about their personal journeys and the common challenges that filmmakers from the subcontinent face and what it takes to find audiences worldwide even after making successful first films.

