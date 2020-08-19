Now, Chandigarh admn asks private hospitals to reserve 25% bed for Covid-19 patients

chandigarh

In wake of the sharp fall in the city’s Covid-19 recovery rate and rise in growth rate, the UT administration on Wednesday directed private hospitals in the city to reserve 25% of their beds for Covid patients.

The recovery rate in the city is around 56%, which is much below the national average of 73%. At the same time, the growth rate is hovering at more than 5%. Both, these parameters indicate that patients requiring hospitalisation is increasing rapidly, consequently, the need for beds.

An order for tapping into the city’s private hospital bed capacity was issued by UT principal health secretary Arun Gupta on Wednesday, wherein the administration also capped the treatment rates. The charges will be borne by the patients willing to avail the facility at these private hospitals. (see box for detailed rates)

Significantly, city MP Kirron Kher, in a recent interaction with UT officials, had also recommended involving private hospitals in Covid care.

Last week, Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore had directed Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to extend their bed capacities for Covid patients by 100 beds each.

RS Bedi, former president of Chandigarh IMA, said, “Private sector is taking the load of non-covid patients, which is equally important. The process of reserving beds for Covid patients has been initiated in private hospitals in consultation with health authorities. It is a lesson that robust and parallel healthcare system should be created in the private sector of the city.”

DISCONCERTING FIGURES

The rapidly spreading infection has led to a massive decrease in the recovery rate of Chandigarh. At the onset of July, Chandigarh had a high recovery rate of 88%. It meant 88% of the city residents infected till early July had been discharged.

However, by August 19, the recovery rate had fallen sharply to 56%, 17% less than the national recovery rate.

The trend of sharp increase in cases, and lesser recoveries started in July. In June, 364 recoveries were recorded against 147 new cases. However, in July only 280 recoveries were noted against 570 fresh cases. Meanwhile, in August till now, 1,435 cases have been recorded against only 668 recoveries.

Another grim factor, the number of people who died on account of Covid in August has doubled as compared to four months between March and July.

While no death was recorded in March and April, four fatalities were recorded in May. Again in June, only two deaths were reported which increased to nine in July making a cumulative figure of 15.

The number of deaths, however, has reached 15, in less than three weeks of August.

OTHER MEASURES

UT administrator VPS Badnore on Wednesday directed UT health department and MC to ensure that the vendors in markets are tested through Rapid Antigen Method, so that they do not become super spreaders in the community.

The administrator also directed PGIMER to create plasma bank and also to study whether the Covid patients are suffering from any side-effects after treatment and recovery.

UT administration on Wednesday also directed Dharam Hospital, Sector 15C, and Rahi Care Dialysis, Sector 22C, to reserve two dialysis machines each for Covid-19 Patients. These hospitals/facilities can charge up to Rs 800 over and above the normal charges from Covid-19 patients.