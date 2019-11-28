Patiala police book four persons on attempt to murder charges

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 21:59 IST

Police have booked four persons on charges of attempt to murder on two residents of Alipur Arayian village here on Thursday.

The case has been registered at the Anaj Mandi police station against accused Gurdev Singh, his sons Baljinder Singh and Sandeep Singh, and their cousin Harjinder Singh.

Complainant Sukhdev Singh has alleged that he and the accused share the boundary of agricultural land and both had recently sown wheat crop.

“After rain on Wednesday, Sukhdev visited the fields and tried to make space on the boundary of his side of the land so that stagnant rainwater can be drained out of the fields,” police said.

The accused, who were standing in their fields, objected to this and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and without any warning, they added.

As per police, Sukhdev called his son Lakhwinder Singh for help but the accused assaulted him as well with sharp-edged weapons.

A case was registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323(punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).