Physical training instructors’ rally: Panipat DC seeks explanation from local police

chandigarh

Updated: May 29, 2020 00:26 IST

A day after hundreds of physical training instructors (PTIs) gathered in Panipat in violation of lockdown guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs, the Panipat deputy commissioner ordered an inquiry into the matter and sought explanation from the local police.

Worried about their jobs, PTIs from several districts of Haryana participated in the rally organised to raise voice against Supreme Court’s April 8 order upholding the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court which had quashed the appointment of 1,983 PTIs made by the then Congress government in 2010.

Karnal BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Bhatia posted a video on his Facebook account in which he was seen addressing the gathering and assuring them that the government was concerned about their livelihood.

“Aapke case ke liye maine apne dhar ki baaji lagai hui hai, mukhayamntri saheb ne kaha hai ki humein kisi ki naukari khane ka koi haq nahi hai (I’ve put my life on the line for your case, the CM has said that we have no right to take away anyone’s bread and butter),” he told the gathering.

The MP, however, had made repeated requests not to hold the rally and gather in large numbers, but to no avail.

Panipat deputy commissioner Dharmender Singh said, “Soon after the matter was brought to my knowledge, I sought an explanation from the station house officer of the area.”

“Yes, this is a violation of the MHA guidelines as they did not seek any permission to hold the rally,” he added.

When asked about the large gathering and the MP’s presence in the rally, he said, “It could not have been predicted as the MP was also under the impression that only a few people would turn up to give him a memorandum.”

However, Bhatia could not be contacted for his comments over the issue.