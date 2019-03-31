Police confiscate gold worth Rs 8.5 crore in Fatehgarh Sahib

Police on Sunday confiscated 25kg of gold during checking of vehicles on New Delhi-Jalandhar national highway at Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district. The value of the confiscated gold was Rs 8.5 crore, the police said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said a team of police and flying squad of the district election office recovered gold biscuits weighing 25kg and valued at Rs 8.5 crore from a security van bearing registration number DL 01LR 5747 at a special check-post, set up for frisking of vehicles in wake of upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The SSP said four people, including private security guards, were travelling in the vehicle.

She said one of them, identified as Jai Prakash, cashier of the Delhi-based security firm, told the police that they were taking the gold consignment from Haridwar in Uttarakhand to Ludhiana-based Ram Lal/Keemat Rai Jewellers.

“The cashier was also carrying bills related to the gold, but it mentioned the registration number of the security van as DL 01LR 7167, which did not match with that of the vehicle they were travelling in,” the SSP said.

She said the case had been transferred to the excise and taxation department and they would further cross-check the documents related to gold transportation.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 22:58 IST