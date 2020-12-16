Property tax default: 5 properties sealed on Day 2 of MC’s drive

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 00:47 IST

The municipal corporation is tightening the noose around property tax defaulters who have either not paid their dues or attempted to evade tax by filing inaccurate tax returns. The properties of five such defaulters and evaders were sealed on the second day of the civic body’s drive on Tuesday.

The Zone C team fined two property owners on GT Road ₹8 lakh. The officials said sealing notices had been served to the owners of around six properties to recover ₹31 lakh dues. In the meantime, the Zone B team sealed five commercial and industrial properties. Three of the properties were unsealed after they submitted ₹1.9 lakh with the civic body.

Officials said a door-to-door survey was being conducted to identify defaulters. As part of the drive, officials are verifying the tax due and actual payments made. Superintendent, property tax, Vivek Verma, said, “As a lot of people submit incorrect information on their tax returns, a door-to-door survey has been initiated. Apart from their dues, evaders will have to pay 100% penalty on the same.”

₹59 crore recovered against ₹130 crore target

So far, only ₹59 crore has been recovered against the annual recovery target of ₹130 crore. Over 80,000 property owners failed to pay the tax between 2014-15 to 2019-20.

Last week, Zone B officials had served notices to 83 property owners and on December 14, six properties were sealed, following which owners of five properties submitted ₹2.7 lakh in dues. Zonal commissioner Swati Tiwana said action will also be taken against those who have failed to pay water and sewer charges.

Verma said the MC teams were also cross checking payment of water and sewer charges during the door-to-door survey . The teams have so far caught three factories on GT road, whose owners had not applied for water-sewer connections, though the factories had been running for decades. Notices are being served to the owners.

Civic body to use UID number

The MC’s Zone D officials have decided to use unique identification (UID) numbers issued against the properties to identify defaulters.

Officials will compare the number of properties with the UID number in an area with the actual number of properties against which tax is being paid. Superintendent Rajeev Bhardwaj said,”There are around 1.18 lakh properties in areas falling under Zone D, while tax is only being submitted against around 75,000 properties.”

Bhardwaj said it is suspected that many of the properties may be exempted but the residents must pay ‘nil’ property tax returns in the case.

