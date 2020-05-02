Punjab education dept floats helpline numbers to enhance enrolment in govt schools

chandigarh

Updated: May 02, 2020 22:09 IST

With an aim to increase enrolment in government schools, the state education department has launched five helpline numbers to address the queries of parents and students.

The department says if any parent or student is having problem in getting enroled at any of the state-run-schools, then they can call at these helpline numbers and can get their issues addressed.

The helpline numbers, that got operational on Friday, have already received over 500 calls from parents, school heads, teachers and students from across the state.

As the schools are closed due to the lockdown, many parents called on these numbers seeking advice on how to enrol their wards in these schools, department officials said.

“Since yesterday, I received over 40 calls. In most of the calls, parents have been enquiring regarding the admission process. Earlier, parents used to enrol their children in government schools by visiting the schools, but as the schools are closed due to the lockdown, they are facing problems. But, I have guided the parents on how to contact the schools that are near them,” said Gurjot Singh, assistant director, DPI secondary.

The district education officers (DEOs) have also been asked to provide numbers of school heads, he adds.

Meanwhile, most of the schools have developed online pro forma for the parents and have shared it through WhatsApp groups of students and school management committees so that it can be shared with those who want to get their wards enrolled in government schools.

Assistant director at DPI secondary office, Kuwinder Kaur, said, “I am receiving calls from both school principals and parents for admissions. Parents have been suggested to admit their wards online as majority of the schools have come up with their online pro formas to admit the child. I have also shared the information with the respective DEOs so that parents can admit their wards in the nearest government school easily.”

“I wanted to enrol my two children in the government school nearby. My neighbour informed me regarding the helpline numbers, so I called them and got guidance and completed the enrolment process,” said Sevak Ram, who lives near Sherpur Chowk and had migrated to Ludhiana from Bihar in January this year. He works in a cloth factory here.

Ram said he didn’t even have a smart phone and was wondering how his children will attend the online classes. “But, the school head assured me that the subject teachers will call the children and clear their concepts and doubts. Books will also be provided to them soon, so that they can study at home,” he added.

THE HELPLINE NUMBERS:

Assistant director DPI secondary Gurjot Singh: 98152-97396

Assistant director Karamjit Singh: 81467-00538

Assistant director Karamjit Kaur: 98882-05947

Assistant director DPI secondary Kulwinder Kaur: 98724-51333

Lecturer at SCERT Sanjeev Bhushan: 95014-74200