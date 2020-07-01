e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab govt staffer held for demanding ₹15,000 bribe

Punjab govt staffer held for demanding ₹15,000 bribe

Sought the bribe to issue an NOC to a government doctor for his admission to a course at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 01, 2020 21:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
On being arrested, he claimed that he accepted the bribe at the behest of a secretary, whose role is being investigated.
On being arrested, he claimed that he accepted the bribe at the behest of a secretary, whose role is being investigated.(Representative photo)
         

The UT vigilance department on Wednesday arrested a Punjab health department employee for demanding Rs 15,000 as bribe to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC).

The accused, Surinderjit Singh Shah, is a senior assistant in the health department at the Punjab Mini-Secretariat, Sector 9.

On being arrested, he claimed that he accepted the bribe at the behest of a secretary, whose role is being investigated.

Shah was arrested on the complaint of a medical officer from Faridkot civil hospital. The complainant, whose name has been withheld by the department, was selected as a sponsored candidate for the MD/MS course at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

For the admission process, an NOC was signed and forwarded by the director, health services, to the Punjab Mini-Secretariat.

The complainant recently visited the office to seek the status of the NOC, when Shah demanded Rs 15,000 to issue the document.

On this, the officer filed a complaint at the vigilance police station. A trap was laid behind the building of the mini-secretariat where Shah was arrested red-handed while accepting the bribe. The bribe amount was recovered from him.

Shah has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

top news
‘Will boost India’s security’: Mike Pompeo welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps
‘Will boost India’s security’: Mike Pompeo welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law, includes Pannun, Khalistani forces
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law, includes Pannun, Khalistani forces
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Priyanka Gandhi told to vacate govt bungalow in Delhi within a month
Priyanka Gandhi told to vacate govt bungalow in Delhi within a month
On tech, India was naive. It has finally woken up | Opinion
On tech, India was naive. It has finally woken up | Opinion
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta’s argument
On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta’s argument
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In