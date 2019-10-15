Pupils of Sharda school Chandigarh take part in cultural event.

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:03 IST

Students of Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40-D, won various prizes in the Baal Shivir held at Swami Shivanand Sarvhitkari Senior Secondary School, Morinda.

Students showcased their talents in events such as action song, shabad, surya namaskar, creative writing, drawing, mehndi, best out of waste, fancy dress and story-telling contest.

Varsha of Class 5 bagged the first prize in the fancy dress competition and second prize in best out of waste.

Bharti stood first in poem recitation and second in story-telling competition.

In drawing contest, Samarth stood first, Bhawna and Sneha Bansal came second and Ishaan was third.

Harpreet stood second in surya namaskar. Manya secured the first place in declamation and second in mehndi design.

Jashika grabbed the first prize in English creative writing. School director B S Kanwar and principal Archana Nagrath congratulated participants and lauded their achievements.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 19:02 IST