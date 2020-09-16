Question hour: 87 cases pending under Section 118 of HP Land Tenancy Act

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 00:37 IST

Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Tuesday said 87 appeals seeking permission under Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Land Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, which provides for restriction on transfer of land in favour of a person who is not an agriculturist in the state, were still pending, while 122 cases had been sent back to deputy commissioners for reconsideration.

Jawalamukhi MLA Ramesh Dhawala had asked whether land purchasing procedure had been simplified for establishing industries and how many cases had been accepted under Section 118 during the question hour of the ongoing monsoon session.

Bhardwaj said 417 permissions had been granted under Section 188 and 388 cases had been approved. “From 2013 to 2017, the Congress-led state government had approved 543 cases and sanctioned 844 housing projects and 1,387 cases under Section 118 while the BJP government has approved 805 cases so far,” he said.

No amendment has been made in sections of the act to facilitate ‘ease of doing business.’ However, some rules had been changed and the process simplified.

Responding to Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh, agriculture minister Virendra Kanwar said the title of the Totu sabzi mandi land had not been cleared yet. “Once the court takes a decision, the government will construct the fruit market,” he said, adding that 13 bigha land had been earmarked for the project, which will cost ₹3.75 crore.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told Jogindernagar MLA Prakash Rana that the government had not yet decided to create the post of a sub-divisonal magistrate (SDM) in Lad Bharol tehsil. However, as people were being inconvenienced, the Jogindernagar SDM has been asked to serve there at least three-four days in a month.

In response to BJP MLA from Hamirpur Narinder Thakur, health and family welfare minister Rajiv Saizal said the construction work of a medical college in Hamirpur had been awarded to a Delhi-based company. The medical college will be built by CPWD and the construction work will start soon.

Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania while responding to a question posed by BJP MLA Arjun Singh said as Pong Dam was the largest wetland in the state, laws will not be broken to allow agricultural activities in the area. Pathania said agricultural actives could not be performed in the Pong Dam Sanctuary as the Supreme Court has banned removal of dead and dry trees from national parks and sanctuaries. The removal of grass is also prohibited.