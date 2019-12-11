Rain predicted in parts of Punjab, Haryana from today

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 01:22 IST

CHANDIGARH Rain is expected in Punjab and Haryana for about three days from Tuesday midnight and India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory for the farmers.

As per the advisory, active western disturbances will affect the western Himalayan region from Tuesday night. Rain is likely to commence from southwestern parts of Punjab, including Ferozepur, Muktsar, Bathinda, Faridkot and Mansa and western parts of Haryana, including Sirsa, Hisar and Bhiwani from Wednesday night.

The rain will decrease after Friday and hailstorms are expected in some parts of the two states. The IMD has advised the farmers not to irrigate standing rabi crops, especially wheat. IMD officials said with rain up to 30mm expected, there is a chance of over-irrigation, which is especially bad for wheat.

Minimum temperature is likely to increase by 4-5 degrees and maximum temperature is likely to decrease by 4-5 degrees from prevailing temperatures, which can also damage the crops.

The rain will increase in intensity and spread on Thursday and Friday to cover most parts of Punjab and Haryana. Northeastern parts of Punjab and Haryana are likely to receive more rain. However, because of thunderstorms, foggy weather during this period is very unlikely.