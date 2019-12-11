e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Chandigarh

Rain predicted in parts of Punjab, Haryana from today

Farmers advised not to irrigate standing rabi crops, especially wheat, as 30mm rain is expected

chandigarh Updated: Dec 11, 2019 01:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

CHANDIGARH Rain is expected in Punjab and Haryana for about three days from Tuesday midnight and India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory for the farmers.

As per the advisory, active western disturbances will affect the western Himalayan region from Tuesday night. Rain is likely to commence from southwestern parts of Punjab, including Ferozepur, Muktsar, Bathinda, Faridkot and Mansa and western parts of Haryana, including Sirsa, Hisar and Bhiwani from Wednesday night.

The rain will decrease after Friday and hailstorms are expected in some parts of the two states. The IMD has advised the farmers not to irrigate standing rabi crops, especially wheat. IMD officials said with rain up to 30mm expected, there is a chance of over-irrigation, which is especially bad for wheat.

Minimum temperature is likely to increase by 4-5 degrees and maximum temperature is likely to decrease by 4-5 degrees from prevailing temperatures, which can also damage the crops.

The rain will increase in intensity and spread on Thursday and Friday to cover most parts of Punjab and Haryana. Northeastern parts of Punjab and Haryana are likely to receive more rain. However, because of thunderstorms, foggy weather during this period is very unlikely.

tags
top news
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News