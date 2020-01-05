Send all-party delegation of Sikh MPs to Pak: Bajwa urges PM

chandigarh

Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa, on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send an all party delegation of Sikh MP’s to Pakistan. The MP raised the issue in light of the recent events that are unfolding in Pakistan.

The day after Guru Gobind Singh jayanti, a mob gathered outside the gates of gurdwara Nankana Sahib calling for its destruction. The crowd also shouted slogans of removing all Sikhs from Nankana Sahib and renaming the town. Following this, on the fifth of January, a Sikh youth was found brutally murdered in Peshawar.

Bajwa said the violence faced by Sikh community in Pakistan was alarming and requested the PM to send an all party delegation of Sikh MP’s from both Houses led by minister of external affairs at the earliest. The delegation would study the conditions of Sikhs in Pakistan.