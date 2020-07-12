e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Sirsa magistrate’s steno, accomplice held with drugs worth ₹3 crore

Sirsa magistrate’s steno, accomplice held with drugs worth ₹3 crore

Dheeraj Kumar ‘Dhiru’, 41, was working with the magistrate for the last 10 years. His accomplice, Sanjay Nagpal alias Ripu, 27, was unemployed.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 12, 2020 21:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Two men accused of drug peddling in special task force custody at Ludhiana on Saturday.
Two men accused of drug peddling in special task force custody at Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
         

The stenographer of a Sirsa magistrate and his accomplice were arrested by a special task force (STF) for drug peddling on Saturday night near Sahnewal and 580 kg heroin estimated to cost ₹2.90 crore in the international market was recovered from them.

Police had reason to believe that the men were coming to Ludhiana to deliver the consignment.

Giving estimated costs, assistant inspector-general of police (AIG) STF Snehdeep Sharma said Dheeraj Kumar ‘Dhiru’, 41, lived in Guru Nanak Nagar, Khairpur, in Sirsa, and had been working with the magistrate for the last 10 years. His accomplice, Sanjay Nagpal alias Ripu, 27, was unemployed.

Both men were addicts and had been peddling drugs for the last three years to feed their habit. They were arrested near Sahnewal Bridge when they were waiting for people to pick up the consignment.

A case under sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been lodged against them at STF Mohali.

Investigations revealed that the men procured a man named Rahul in Delhi’s Dwarka and sold it to addicts.

Nagpal was also facing trial in a case of drug peddling at Shri Fatehgarh Sahib and was expected to reveal important information on drug dealing in the area during questioning.

