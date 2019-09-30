e-paper
SMD Little Champ Smart School children shine in fancy dress contest

Important or interesting events that took place in Chandigarh school recently

chandigarh Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
SMD Little Champ Smart School held a fancy dress competition for students.
SMD Little Champ Smart School held a fancy dress competition for students.(HT Photo)
         

SMD Little Champ Smart School, Sector 2, conducted a fancy dress competition for students on Saturday. The objective was to instil confidence in them by giving them an opportunity to get on the stage and speak about the characters they were representing.

Children were dressed up as fruits, vegetables, animals, birds, insects, national leaders and social issues.

Principal Deepika gave certificates to the winners and congratulated each participant. Director Naresh Gupta appreciated the efforts and hard work of parents and teachers.

Anti-plastic awareness rally

An anti-plastic awareness rally was carried out by the NSS volunteers of Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, on Saturday.

As many as 50 volunteers sensitised residents and shopkeepers about the ill-effects of plastic and raised slogans.

Meanwhile, a fancy dress competition for junior wing students was held to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The theme for the event was – freedom fighters of India. Principal Amita Khorana appreciated their efforts.

State-level chess championship

Daman Sharma and Ansh Anand, students of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Udham Singh Nagar, were selected for the state-level chess championship.

Daman Sharma, Ansh Anand, Bisman Singh, Ridham Jain and Hitesh Sharma stood second in the under-14 category of the district chess championship heldat Sri Guru Hargobind Public School, Pakhowal Road.

Principal Bandana Sethi congratulated the winners and their coach Baljit Singh Gill.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 10:23 IST

