Advertisement
Stop Logo
e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Sep 06, 2019

Students across region express love for teachers

Students across the region organised events on Thursday to express their heartfelt gratitude towards their teachers.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Student and teachers cutting a cake.
Student and teachers cutting a cake.
         

Each year on September 5, we celebrate the birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan as Teachers’ Day. He was a great teacher and India’s second President.

Students across the region organised events on Thursday to express their heartfelt gratitude towards their teachers.

Madhu Barua, deputy district education officer (primary), Patiala , conveyed her regards for teachers. “Teaching is the most influential job in the world . Teachers provide students with knowledge and help them develop their personality,” she said.

The students of classes 1 and 2 of Ryan International School, Patiala, recited poems during their morning assembly. Students of Army Public School, Kapurthala, presented dances, songs and speeches for their teachers.

Students of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, made greeting cards for their teachers.

Students of Wizdome Preschool, Panchkula, brought flowers for their teachers.

DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula, students came dressed as their gurus and took part in a play.

Students of Ashmah International School, Mohali, wrote messages for their favourite teachers.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 12:28 IST

tags
more from chandigarh
trending topics
Chandrayaan 2Reliance Jio FiberHTLS 2019Virat KohliChhichhore reviewDeepika PadukoneAmitabh BachchanSteve SmithShahid KapoorAnti-terror lawUPSC recruitment
top news
    latest news
      don't miss