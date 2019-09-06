Students across region express love for teachers

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:34 IST

Each year on September 5, we celebrate the birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan as Teachers’ Day. He was a great teacher and India’s second President.

Students across the region organised events on Thursday to express their heartfelt gratitude towards their teachers.

Madhu Barua, deputy district education officer (primary), Patiala , conveyed her regards for teachers. “Teaching is the most influential job in the world . Teachers provide students with knowledge and help them develop their personality,” she said.

The students of classes 1 and 2 of Ryan International School, Patiala, recited poems during their morning assembly. Students of Army Public School, Kapurthala, presented dances, songs and speeches for their teachers.

Students of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, made greeting cards for their teachers.

Students of Wizdome Preschool, Panchkula, brought flowers for their teachers.

DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula, students came dressed as their gurus and took part in a play.

Students of Ashmah International School, Mohali, wrote messages for their favourite teachers.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 12:28 IST