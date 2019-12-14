e-paper
Home / Chandigarh

Sukhbir playing dirty politics on Citizenship Act, says Capt

With these contradictory statements, Sukhbir had once again exposed himself as an unprincipled leader with no morality, said Amarinder.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 14, 2019 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

CHANDIGARH Cornering Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for his remarks on Afghan Sikhs in the context of the Citizenship Amendment Act, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said it seemed he was more interested in dirty politicking than protecting the Constitutional ethos.

“Do you have no shame? You are ready to destroy the country’s secular character to promote your vested political interests,” said Amarinder in a statement.

“While people were getting killed in their fight to save India’s secular character and its Constitution, Sukhbir was busy indulging in politics over an issue of such grave concern. What was at stake was the very survival of the country as a democratic and secular entity,” said Amarinder.

Responding to Sukhbir’s question “if he (Amarinder) favours granting Indian citizenship to Sikhs who migrated from minorities Afghanistan,” the CM said the issue at hand was not about granting or not granting citizenship to a particular community. “The matter related to the brazen attempt of the central government to tinker with the Indian Constitution – the very bedrock of the country’s existence,” he said.

“Sukhbir claims the SAD has been fighting for the last 10 years for ensuring Indian citizenship to these people (Afghan Sikhs). Without getting into any argument over his claim, I want to ask him whether he favours exclusion of Muslims from Indian citizenship,” said the CM.

“Did the SAD not, in its initial reaction, declare that Muslims should also get the benefit of the amended Act?” the CM asked, demanding an explanation for the sudden U-turn of the Akalis on the issue.

With these contradictory statements, Sukhbir had once again exposed himself as an unprincipled leader with no morality, said Amarinder.

