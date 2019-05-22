Sukhpal Singh Khaira supports Navjot Sidhu, says PDA doors are open for him

Amid war of words between chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) president and candidate from Bathinda Lok Sabha segment Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Tuesday invited the cricketer-turned-politician to join Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA), a coalition of small parties.

Addressing a press conference here, Khaira said he supports Sidhu’s allegations of an understanding between the families of the CM and his predecessor Parkash Singh Badal.

Amarinder had on Sunday lashed out at Sidhu for his comments against him claiming that he was perhaps “ambitious” and “wants to be the chief minister”.

“Sidhu’s allegations have confirmed what I have been saying since long that the two families have an understanding. These families work on the policy of ‘you scratch my back and I will scratch yours’ to remain in power as they don’t want any third alternative in the state,” said Khaira.

“Sidhu has announced to resign if action is not taken in sacrilege cases. We support his stand. He should remain firm on this and shouldn’t buckle under pressure after being attacked by MLAs and ministers supporting Amarinder,” he added.

On Monday, cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot asked Sidhu to quit if he cannot work with the CM.

“The PDA will support Sidhu if he works for the betterment of Punjab. Our doors are open for Sidhu as we are always willing to align with people who want the welfare of the state,” Khaira said.

He also demanded a white paper on the probe in sacrilege and police firing cases by the special investigation team.

First Published: May 22, 2019 10:56 IST