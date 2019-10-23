Three cops injured in clash between police, labourers

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 22:57 IST

Three police personal were injured in a clash between cops and protesting labourers at the grain market in Rajpura city on Wednesday evening.

During the protest, the migrant labourers pelted stones at cops, vandalised two cars and burnt down a PCR motorcycle.

The incident took place at around 12pm on Wednesday. The labourers were protesting after a migrant labour was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday night. The deceased, identified as Raju (55) of Bihar, used to work with a commission agent at a shop in the grain market.

After his death, his friends asked the commission agent to keep his body at the shop till the last rites are performed. However, the commission agent refused to do so and around 350 to 400 migrant labourer staged protest against commission agents on Wednesday afternoon.

Inspector Satinderpal Singh, SHO Rajpura city police station, said, “On Tuesday, the labour was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he was declared brought dead. At around 9pm, labourers received information about his death. The doctors said that it was a natural death.”

“The deceased’s friends requested his employer to keep the body at his shop. The employer denied after which Raju’s body has kept at a post constructed for peons outside the grain market. At around 12pm on Wednesday, the labourers staged a protest against the commission agent. Police reached the spot to control the situation,” the SHO added.

He further said that in the mean time, the protesters started vandalising vehicles. “When we tried to control them, they pelted stone at us. Three police officials received minor injuries in this attack,” he said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP Rajpura) AS Aulakh said, “Family members of the deceased did not have any issue with the commission agent. It was a few labourers who created a ruckus and provoked the mob that attacked at us and burnt down a PCR motorcycle. We are registering FIRs against the accused. Strict action will be taken against them.”

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 22:57 IST