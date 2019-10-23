e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

Three cops injured in clash between police, labourers

The labourers were protesting after a migrant labour was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday night.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 23, 2019 22:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The damaged PCR motorcycle after the clash at grain market in Rajpura on Wednesday.
The damaged PCR motorcycle after the clash at grain market in Rajpura on Wednesday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Three police personal were injured in a clash between cops and protesting labourers at the grain market in Rajpura city on Wednesday evening.

During the protest, the migrant labourers pelted stones at cops, vandalised two cars and burnt down a PCR motorcycle.

The incident took place at around 12pm on Wednesday. The labourers were protesting after a migrant labour was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday night. The deceased, identified as Raju (55) of Bihar, used to work with a commission agent at a shop in the grain market.   

After his death, his friends asked the commission agent to keep his body at the shop till the last rites are performed. However, the commission agent refused to do so and around 350 to 400 migrant labourer staged protest against commission agents on Wednesday afternoon.

Inspector Satinderpal Singh, SHO Rajpura city police station, said, “On Tuesday, the labour was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he was declared brought dead. At around 9pm, labourers received information about his death. The doctors said that it was a natural death.”

“The deceased’s friends requested his employer to keep the body at his shop. The employer denied after which Raju’s body has kept at a post constructed for peons outside the grain market. At around 12pm on Wednesday, the labourers staged a protest against the commission agent. Police reached the spot to control the situation,” the SHO added.

He further said that in the mean time, the protesters started vandalising vehicles. “When we tried to control them, they pelted stone at us. Three police officials received minor injuries in this attack,” he said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP Rajpura) AS Aulakh said, “Family members of the deceased did not have any issue with the commission agent. It was a few labourers who created a ruckus and provoked the mob that attacked at us and burnt down a PCR motorcycle. We are registering FIRs against the accused. Strict action will be taken against them.”

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 22:57 IST

tags
top news
People in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies to get ownership rights: 10 points
People in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies to get ownership rights: 10 points
‘Unacceptable’: Boris Johnson on Diwali day Kashmir protest in London
‘Unacceptable’: Boris Johnson on Diwali day Kashmir protest in London
On TN govt radar, 2 Hindutva groups that track ‘love jihad’ in schools
On TN govt radar, 2 Hindutva groups that track ‘love jihad’ in schools
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
39 found dead in lorry container near London, 25-yr-old man arrested: Cops
39 found dead in lorry container near London, 25-yr-old man arrested: Cops
Nitish Kumar backs full statehood for Delhi, special status for Bihar
Nitish Kumar backs full statehood for Delhi, special status for Bihar
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News