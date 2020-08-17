Tricity buzz: There’s no freedom from coronavirus... or humidity

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 15:30 IST

It was a trifle disconcerting to see social distancing rules go for a toss during Independence Day celebrations at the Parade Ground in Panchkula’s Sector 6, where a small crowd was in attendance for the low key affair. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, too, quite forgot about covering his face and took off his mask briefly while speaking to mediapersons as he left the venue. Worse, even though the home affairs ministry guidelines had barred children from joining celebrations, school students were present, singing the National Anthem and playing the band. Though Independence Day is about India’s freedom from the British Raj, many people are starting to forget that we are not free from grasp the deadly coronavirus – as yet.

Too warm for comfort

The heat and the humidity at Panchkula’s Parade Ground got a bit too much for some police personnel during Independence day celebrations – some of them were seen being taken off the ground on stretchers after they fainted. “They are standing here since 6 am. The temperature and humidity levels are very high. And to add to this, they have been wearing masks, so it just got a bit too much. They are also human,” said a senior police office on duty at the ground. We understand and hope our vardi wallahs are well now and back in action.

Touch and go

The entire UT secretariat is in a tizzy after staff of the UT adviser’s office tested positive. “Important files of the departments go through the hands of the UT adviser’s staff. Even though two of them had taken leave after they complained of sore throat and fever late this week, but, earlier many office documents passed through their hands before being circulated in different departments. Now, more departments need to get their personnel tested,” said a UT employee requesting anonymity. Someone should have thought about sanitising all the documents and files first, what say?

Update the Mohali MC website please

Even though it’s been four months now since the five-year term of the municipal councillors ended, the Mohali municipal corporation’s website, www.mc mohali.punjab.gov.in, is still displaying a message by former mayor Kulwant Singh, which reads: In pursuance of the policies, I will strive to work hard to provide you transparency in functioning of the Municipal Corporation and improve the civic amenities of the city. While all the former councillors are gearing up for new MC elections scheduled for October this year, someone had better update the website before the new lot comes in and everyone else has a tough time guessing who the new mayor is and who is not.

First start, then stop

There was much confusion in Panjab University (PU) on August 3 when online classes for UG batches were started as, on the same day, the varsity’s registrar issued an order stating that classes would remain suspended till August 31 in the University and its affiliated colleges. While many wondered aloud how PU could start classes and suspend it on the same day. Things were cleared soon enough, however, because the DUI quickly issued a notice withdrawing the registrar’s order, saying teaching would continue as scheduled, much to the relief of students eager to complete their studies.

Policing the cows in Panchkula

Life’s tough for traffic police in Panchkula, with the poor men managing not just traffic, but also stray cattle ambling into areas under their jurisdiction. Those driving towards Nada Sahib often see a police Gypsy parked on the highway with some men in khaki trying desperately to chase away the cows – some even sitting right in the middle of the busy road (the cows, that is!). “There’s a chance of accidents, so it has become a routine affair to chase away the animals,” a policeman explained. Nope, some creatures are not afraid of the vardi!

Entry fees? What entry fees?

The Chandigarh municipal corporation’s recent proposal to charge an entrance fees for parks has roused the citizens’ ire. They feel they are being robbed of their rights to enjoy some green and open spaces. “When Corbusier designed the lake and the parks of the city did he want to charge people for entry? What will they do next? Charge us for breathing the city’s air?” asked an incensed FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu. In these pandemic times, everything comes at a premium, doesn’t it?

Be polite: PGI director’s appeal to staff

It’s not easy being Covid Warriors, facing the threat of infections while going about treating patients, but even then, the staff of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research are always expected to be on their best behaviour. So, during Independence Day celebrations at the institute, director Prof Jagat Ram, in his speech, requested all the employees to be disciplined. “Be empathetic and polite with the patients and work wholeheartedly for the Institute,” he was heard saying. Given how wonderfully PGIMER staff have been handling the Covid situation, that should be a cakewalk, really

By Munieshwer Sagar, Hillary Victor, Dar Ovais, Tanbir Dhaliwal, Rajanbir Singh and Amanjeet Singh