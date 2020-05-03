e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Covid-19 outbreak: Chandigarh tricity crosses 200 mark in 45 days

Covid-19 outbreak: Chandigarh tricity crosses 200 mark in 45 days

The number of confirmed cases stand at 94 in Chandigarh, 93 in Mohali and 18 in Panchkula, taking the total to 205

chandigarh Updated: May 03, 2020 00:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Chandigarh and its satellite cities of Mohali and Panchkula — collectively known as the tricity — have crossed the 200 mark in Covid-19 cases, with six new being reported in the Union Territory and one in the Punjab district on Saturday.

The number of confirmed cases stand at 94 in Chandigarh, 93 in Mohali and 18 in Panchkula, taking the total to 205. However, with a number of recoveries, including five on Saturday, and two deaths in Mohali so far, the active cases are 75, 57 and one, respectively.

Of the six cases reported in Chandigarh on Saturday, five are from the congested Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, which now accounts for 45% of the city’s Covid-19 infections with 42 cases, and one is from Manimajra — A 49-year-old man from Shastri Nagar, who is a family contact of an already diagnosed positive case.

In Bapu Dham Colony, the chain of transmission was first detected when a 30-year-old operation theatre attendant of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, who resides in the area, tested positive last Friday.

The fresh cases include a 14-year-old boy, three men, aged 34, 39 and 42, and a 21-year-old woman, all residents of the colony’s Phase 1.

Meanwhile, a 59-year-old woman from Sector 30 was discharged from the PGIMER after she was found to be negative for Covid-19, taking the total number of recovered patients to 19 in Chandigarh. Her son, daughter-in-law and 11-month-old granddaughter have already been cured.

In Mohali, a 27-year-old woman from Desumajra in Kharar tested positive for Covid-19 in Mohali district on Saturday, taking the district count to 93.

The woman stays with her husband on rent in Desumajra village. Hailing from Himachal Pradesh, she had returned to Kharar on March 1 and was looking for job. Her husband is working in a factory in Mohali.

“She had not been keeping well and thus had visited the Kharar civil hospital. Her samples were collected at the flu corner set up in the hospital as she was displaying flu-like symptoms,” said civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh, adding that the woman has been shifted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur.

Of the total 93 Covid-19 cases reported from the district, 57 are active. While 34 have been cured, including a PGIMER employee from Nayagaon among four people discharged on Saturday, two have died. Nineteen of the active cases are pilgrims who returned from Takht Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, while 46 of the total cases belong to Jawaharpur village, a hotspot in Dera Bassi town of the district.

The Panchkula district, which saw a spike in cases owing to seven men with Jamaat link and nine members of a family residing in Sector 15, is on the road to recovery with only one active case remaining out of 18 confirmed cases.

