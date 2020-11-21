e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two-day Ludhiana dist TT tourney begins

Two-day Ludhiana dist TT tourney begins

More than 50 players from the cadet and sub-junior boys’ and girls’ categories are participating in the tournament

chandigarh Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A player in action during the Ludhiana District Open Table Tennis Championship at Guru Nanak Stadium on Saturday.
A player in action during the Ludhiana District Open Table Tennis Championship at Guru Nanak Stadium on Saturday.(Harsimar Pal SIngh/HT)
         

The two-day Ludhiana District Open Table Tennis Championship 2020 started at Shastri Hall, Guru Nanak Stadium, on Saturday. More than 50 players from the cadet and sub-junior boys’ and girls’ categories are participating in the tournament.

Jasmeen Makkar of Aspire Academy won the cadet girls singles title by beating Yashvi Sharma in three straight sets (11-6, 11-8 and 11-9).

In the sub junior girls category, Yana from Aspire Academy upset the second seed Palak from Elite Academy. In sub-junior boys, Agrim from Elite academy upset the top seed Aarush Goyal 3-2 in the quarter final.

In the semi-final, Jasmeen and Yashvi had both beaten their opponents in three straight sets.

In the semi-final matches for cadet boys, Aarav Dada beat Japsirat Singh, 11-5, 11-7,11-8 and Raghav Bhanot beat Satvik Jindal, 11-8, 11-7, 11-6, 7-11.

In the sub junior girls semi-finals , Sehajpreet Kaur beat Yati, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 12-10, and Yana beat Palak, 11-4, 11-3 and 11-9.

In the quarter finals for sub junior boys’, Agrim beat Aayush Goyal, Aarav Batta beat Irvish and Amrinder beat Aryan Sachdeva.

top news
‘Covid-19 biggest challenge since World War 2’: PM Modi at G20 summit
‘Covid-19 biggest challenge since World War 2’: PM Modi at G20 summit
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s health condition deteriorates
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s health condition deteriorates
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
The three messages from Bihar’s verdict, writes Mark Tully
The three messages from Bihar’s verdict, writes Mark Tully
‘Love jihad a cancer’: Union minister wants law in Bihar like UP, MP, others
‘Love jihad a cancer’: Union minister wants law in Bihar like UP, MP, others
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In