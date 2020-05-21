e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Two employees burnt alive in fire at liquor shop in Kaithal

Two employees burnt alive in fire at liquor shop in Kaithal

Contractor says miscreants set the liquor shop on fire and also locked the main door of the vend from outside

chandigarh Updated: May 21, 2020 19:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
The cause of the blaze has not been ascertained yet.
Two people were burnt alive and another sustained burns after fire broke out in a liquor vend in Balu village of Kalayat sub-division here on Wednesday night.

The victims are Om Prakash of Kurar village and a migrant labourer Bhagat Singh of Nepal.

However, the salesperson, Balinder Singh of Jind, managed to escape.

The cause of the blaze has not been ascertained yet. The liquor contractor, Satpal, of the liquor vend has blamed unidentified miscreants for the incident.

He said the miscreants set the liquor shop on fire and also locked the main door of the liquor vend from outside after setting it on fire.

On being informed if the blaze, Satpal reached the spot around 3am and rescued Balinder while Om and Bhagat burnt alive.

Later, the police and fire tenders doused the flames.

Kalayat police station in-charge Bilasha Ram said an FIR was lodged under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 201 (destroying evidence), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons.

