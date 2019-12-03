e-paper
Unhygienic conditions cost 5 eateries ₹10,000 each in Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Dec 03, 2019 01:27 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar has fined five eateries ₹10,000 each for preparing and selling food in unhygienic conditions.

The fine has been imposed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The eateries penalised include Krishna Food Service, Shivalik Hostel, Punjab Engineering College, Sector 12; Tulip Hospitality Cafe, Shop 2-3, Sector 10-D; Dilli Special Pranthe Wali Gali, Booth Number 820-B, Sector 22A; GA Food and hospitality Services Pvt Ltd, SCF Number 21, Sector 9-D; and Anand Fresh Juice and Ice-cream and Confectioners, Booth Number 193, Sector 37-C.

The fines came after food safety officials from the health department, Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, conducted inspections at these eateries. Challans were issued under Section 26 (2) (v) and 56 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and cases were filed with the deputy commissioner-cum-adjudicating officer.

