Unsure of efficacy, PGI scraps disinfection tunnel plan

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 23:51 IST

With divergent views across the country over the efficacy of disinfection tunnels, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has decided not to install them in their premises and has asked government hospitals in Sector 32 and 16 to stall their plans for now.

In wake of this decision, the UT administration, too, has said it will re-examine its decision, even as two tunnels have been set up in Sector 26 grain market and at municipal corporation office in Sector 17, with three more such tunnels in the pipeline.

The first two were installed by MC and other three were being set up UT’s engineering department.

Notably a circular issued on Saturday by Tamil Nadu’s directorate of public health (DPH) stated that disinfection tunnels would create a false sense of security and people will replace hand-washing with a walk through the tunnel.

Going a step further, it said that spraying disinfectants on human beings was not only ineffective and also harmful. The directorate also instructed that tunnels should not be installed or used. The health body has been stressing on hand hygiene and physical distancing as the most significant precautionary measures against COVID-19.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), as per Tamil Nadu circular, too, has advised against these tunnels, as it is of the view that spraying alcohol or chlorine over the body will not kill viruses. Instead it can be harmful to clothes and mucous membranes in the eyes, and mouth.

Core COVID team not in favour: PGI director

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said that most members of their core COVID team were also not in favour of these spray tunnels. He said they took a call against using the tunnels due to the health issues it may trigger and also on their lack of efficacy.

“We had considered installing the tunnels in PGI, but now we will wait till the time a single opinion on its efficiency emerges,” he said.

When contacted, the MC commissioner KK Yadav said, “If this is PGI’s stance, we will definitely re-examine the matter and seek their opinion officially on this matter.”

He said these tunnels had been set up according to the manual prepared by PGI, which was also used in Haryana and Punjab. The manual stated that 0.5% to 1% quantity of sodium hypochlorite in a fine mist sprayed for three to five seconds which would kill the virus.

“We had made it compulsory for people passing through this tunnel to wash their hands after they come out,” said Yadav. He said the intention was to stall the spread of the virus, and the tunnel had already been in use over four days. “In case we have a divergent view on it about a lack of safety, we don’t mind stopping their use,” he said.