Virus claims four lives in Himachal; infection tally rises to 4,895

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 00:34 IST

As many as 167 people tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the number of infections in the state to 4,895.

Fifty-three cases were reported in Solan, 43 in Bilaspur, 26 in Hamirpur, 17 in Kangra, eight in Kullu, six in Shimla, five in Mandi, four Kinnaur, two in Chamba and one each in Lahaul-Spiti, Una and Sirmaur.

There are 1,478 active cases in the state while 3,341 people have recovered. Among the 39 cases reported in Bilaspur district 37 are the migrant labourers engaged in construction work at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Kothipura. Two patients are local residents. In Kullu, two army personnel are among the three infected.

Kullu deputy commissioner Richa Verma said the army personnel, hailing from Nirmand area, have a travel history to Maharashtra and were in quarantine.

Third patient is a 32-year-old man from Jaon village of Nirmand. He returned from Baddi on August 15. Most cases in the Solan have been reported from the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial belt.

In terms of cases, Solan is the worst-hit district with 1,230 infections followed by Kangra (669), Sirmaur (585), Hamirpur (461), Mandi (384), Una (358), Chamba (346), Shimla (266), Bilaspur (263) Kullu (253), Kinnaur (73) and Lahaul-Spiti (6).

FOUR FATALITIES TAKE DEATH TOLL TO 27

Himachal Pradesh recorded 4 fatalities due to Covid-19 on Saturday taking the death toll to 27. The virus has claimed 10 lives in four days.

A 75-year-old resident of Baddi died at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla. She was admitted to the ESIC Hospital, Baddi on August 20 after testing positive. The patient was diabetic and was referred to IGMC as she was in acute respiratory distress.

Two patients died in Nalagarh. The patient was taken to a private hospital after he complained of chest pain. He was referred to the Community Health Centre, Nalagarh, where his condition deteriorated. His Covid-19 report came out to be positive after his death.

The fourth patient, an 80-year-old man, died at Lal Bahadur Shashtri Government Medical College (LBSGMC), Nerchowk. The victim, who hails from Balh area of Mandi, was admitted to the Zonal Hospital in Mandi after testing positive and was referred to LBSGMC on Friday.

So far, Mandi has recorded seven deaths, five people each have sucumbed in Kangra and Solan districts, four in Hamirpur, three in Chamba, two in Shimla and one in Sirmaur.

HOME ISOLATION FOR ASYMPTOMATIC PATIENTS

Himachal Pradesh health authorities have now decided to put asymptomatic people in home isolation instead of admitting them to Covid-care centres or hospitals. The asymptomatic patients will be treated at home.