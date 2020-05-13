e-paper
With 2 more from Bapu Dham infected, Chandigarh Covid tally 191

Aged 32 and 36 years, both are residents of the containment zone

chandigarh Updated: May 13, 2020 22:31 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Two more cases of novel coronavirus were reported from Bapu Dham Colony containment zone on Wednesday, taking Chandigarh’s Covid count to 191.

Officials said the two males who tested positive are aged 32 and 36 years and residents of the affected colony. They were the family contacts of the Bapu Dham Covid patient who died.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged from Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, taking the tally of recovered people to 32. The discharged patients include 28-year-old woman from Ram Darbar who was admitted on April 28 and a 33-year-old man from Sector 38-B who was admitted on April 30.

Ten others tested negative. Six family contacts of the 35-year-old healthcare worker at Government Mutli Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, who was exposed to the infection while handling the body of a 32-year-old Hallomajra man, tested negative. Also, four family contacts of the Covid-positive 7-year-old boy from Sector 40, tested negative.

