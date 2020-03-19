e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / With gyms closed, Chandigarh residents find other ways to keep fit

With gyms closed, Chandigarh residents find other ways to keep fit

After the UT administration’s directions to shut down public spaces including gyms, people have been thronging to the neighbourhood parks for practising yoga, cycling, dancing and walking to keep fit

chandigarh Updated: Mar 19, 2020 23:24 IST
Rachna Verma
Rachna Verma
Rachna Verma, Chandigarh
Chandigarh, India March 19, 2020: Joggers at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday, 19 March 2020.Photo by Keshav Singh/HT
Chandigarh, India March 19, 2020: Joggers at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday, 19 March 2020.Photo by Keshav Singh/HT
         

After the UT administration’s directions to shut down public spaces including gyms, people have been thronging to the neighbourhood parks for practising yoga, cycling, dancing and walking to keep fit.

Ankit Rathore, who was a regular at a gym in Phase 2, Mohali, till it closed down earlier this week, said, “ Now, I am making use of park gyms and doing regular yoga, running , and morning and evening walks.”

Supreet Kaur, a resident of Sector 32, who works in IT Park, Chandigarh, said, “Since my kids are home now, I cannot leave the house. But to deal with (lack of exercise), I have devised my own ways. Like doing housework myself, shunning the car when going to buy groceries and other items. I am also checking my diet.”

A fitness trainer, Ramakant, said, “ I am in touch with all of my students, and have advised them to do roadside cycling along with pushups, running, etc. Also, people who are not working out at all have been advised to take low-carb diets.”

A fitness trainer in Sector 32, Chandigarh, Anurag Pandey said, “I had been taking classes in a park till mass gatherings were banned. So now, we are making online videos and sending diets on WhatsApp group. We are advising them to try some stretching and strength building exercises like running, jumping rope and other basic exercises.”

A regular cyclist and member of a run club, Vinod Kumar, said he has never seen so many cyclists before at any given time as he was seeing now.

top news
‘Someone playing with system’: Judge lashes out at Delhi death-row convicts
‘Someone playing with system’: Judge lashes out at Delhi death-row convicts
Covid-19 LIVE: Italy overtakes China’s coronavirus death toll
Covid-19 LIVE: Italy overtakes China’s coronavirus death toll
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flights in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flights in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus
Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
Coronavirus: Infected Indian dies in Iran; ICMR says no community spread in India
Coronavirus: Infected Indian dies in Iran; ICMR says no community spread in India
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreak LivePM Modi on Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news