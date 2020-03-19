With gyms closed, Chandigarh residents find other ways to keep fit

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 23:24 IST

After the UT administration’s directions to shut down public spaces including gyms, people have been thronging to the neighbourhood parks for practising yoga, cycling, dancing and walking to keep fit.

Ankit Rathore, who was a regular at a gym in Phase 2, Mohali, till it closed down earlier this week, said, “ Now, I am making use of park gyms and doing regular yoga, running , and morning and evening walks.”

Supreet Kaur, a resident of Sector 32, who works in IT Park, Chandigarh, said, “Since my kids are home now, I cannot leave the house. But to deal with (lack of exercise), I have devised my own ways. Like doing housework myself, shunning the car when going to buy groceries and other items. I am also checking my diet.”

A fitness trainer, Ramakant, said, “ I am in touch with all of my students, and have advised them to do roadside cycling along with pushups, running, etc. Also, people who are not working out at all have been advised to take low-carb diets.”

A fitness trainer in Sector 32, Chandigarh, Anurag Pandey said, “I had been taking classes in a park till mass gatherings were banned. So now, we are making online videos and sending diets on WhatsApp group. We are advising them to try some stretching and strength building exercises like running, jumping rope and other basic exercises.”

A regular cyclist and member of a run club, Vinod Kumar, said he has never seen so many cyclists before at any given time as he was seeing now.