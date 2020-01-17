e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / With three bullets in head, Punjab woman drives 7km to police station

With three bullets in head, Punjab woman drives 7km to police station

Miraculous escape for 42-year-old woman and her 65-year-old mother who survived attack by nephew, a student of Class 10, who shot at them over a land dispute on Wednesday; surprised doctors remove bullets, say both out of danger

chandigarh Updated: Jan 17, 2020 15:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Sumeet Kaur survived with three bullets in the head and one in the jaw. Her nephew shot at her mother Sukhjinder Kaur and her in a fit of rage over a land dispute. Both women have been operated upon and are out of danger.
Sumeet Kaur survived with three bullets in the head and one in the jaw. Her nephew shot at her mother Sukhjinder Kaur and her in a fit of rage over a land dispute. Both women have been operated upon and are out of danger. (HT Photo)
         

With three gunshot wounds to the head and one on the face, Sumeet Kaur, a 42-year-old woman drove 7 km to a police station in Muktsar district of Punjab to register a complaint against her brother and nephew in a land grab case, police said on Friday.

She said that her nephew, a student of Class 10, shot at her and her mother, Sukhjinder Kaur, 65, in a fit of rage over the land dispute at Samewali village of Muktsar on Wednesday evening. Sukhjinder suffered two bullet injuries in a leg.

Police booked her nephew and her brother, Harinder Singh. A search is on for both of them.

On reaching the police station, Sumeet was rushed to a private hospital in Muktsar where doctors removed the bullets. Both the women survived the attack. Station house officer, SHO, Lakhewali, Krishan Singh said, “After the attack, the victim rushed to the police station and we admitted her to the hospital in an ambulance. The matter is being probed.”

Mukesh Bansal, a doctor at the hospital, said, “We are surprised that she survived even after three bullets lodged in the head. Fortunately, the bullets fractured her skull and failed to enter the brain. She is out of danger now.”

VICTIMS ASSAULTED EARLIER TOO

In her complaint, Sumeet said, “We had 40 acres and after my father’s death, it was divided among my mother, brother and me. I got 16 acres. However, my brother wants to grab our share. He sent his son to kill us.”

Her mother, Sukhjinder, said: “My son has assaulted us in the past too. It is by the grace of God that we survived even after receiving bullet injuries. We demand justice now.”

A case was registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.

