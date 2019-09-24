Zirakpur nightclub booked second time in a month

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 00:50 IST

A case was registered against Hypnotic Lounge Bar in Dhakoli, Zirakpur, for playing loud music and serving liquor after midnight on Sunday. This is the second FIR against the disco since August 26.

On Saturday night, police received a complaint about a party being held at the nightclub past midnight. Loud music was blaring and liquor was being served at the party, which is in violation of the ban issued by the Mohali deputy commissioner, prohibiting discos from functioning after midnight.

An FIR was lodged against the disco’s manager Anupam Saini under Section 188 (disobeying an order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code but no arrests have been made so far. In wake of the media’s queries, Sections 3, 4 and 6 of the Noise Pollution Regulation Act, 2000 were added to the FIR on Monday.

The police are also booking the nightclub’s management under the Excise Act. According to the rules, if a disco is booked twice under Section 188 its liquor licence is suspended.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “We will write to the excise department to inform them of the violations. We will get the bar’s license suspended.”

Meanwhile DC Mohali, Girish Dayalan said “I will ask the excise department to ensure that the disco’s licence is cancelled. We will not let anyone violate the rules.”

After the prohibitory orders were issued, the Mohali SSP had said the DSP and night officer will be held responsible in case the DC orders were prohibited.

Disregarding the DC’s orders, discos in Zirakpur are regularly hosting parties way past midnight with impunity. FIRsagainst these establishments have not served as a deterrent.

Hypnotic Lounge Bar operates on the first floor of Nimantaran Banquet, which is owned by Parminder Singh, who has leased out the first floor to Deepak Sharma.

The prohibitory orders were issued by DC Girish Dayalan under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on August 5, 2019 in the wake of the murder of a 23-year-old police commando. The victim, Sukhwinder Singh of Ferozepur district, was posted as the Punjab chief minister’s security cover. He was murdered at Walking Street Club, Phase 11, in the wee hours of August 4.

As per the DCs orders all discothèques, pubs, nightclubs and similar establishments must keep their business’ closed from 12am to 6am.

Mohali and Zirakpur are sold as ‘after party’ destinations and people from Chandigarh go to these discos due to poor implementation of rules. Usually, these discos operate through the night up to 4am.

