Chhattisgarh election results 2018: All you need to know

Authorities will declare the results of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections on December 11 along with those of Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram.

Chief minister Raman Singh will look to come back for a fourth consecutive term in the 91-member house on the back of Prime Minister Narendra-led BJP’s intensive campaigning.

Congress is putting up a fight as the opposition and hopes to reclaim power in the state after it had lost in 2003, but it has to ward off Ajit Jogi-led alliance, which is banking on the votes of the large backward community population in the state.

Around 76.35% turnout was recorded in the two phase polls held on November 12 and 20. It was a little less than the previous 2013 polls when 77.40 per cent of voters had exercised their franchise.

As many as 1,269 candidates were declared eligible for contesting in 90 constituencies of the state.

In 2013, BJP had won 49 seats and Congress got 39 while a BSP and an independent candidate were the remaining winners. The two leading parties bagged a close vote share of 41% (BJP) and 40.3% (Congress).

The Congress believes there is a wave against the BJP while the ruling party is banking on its so-called development agenda.

The polling is also a test for former CM Ajit Jogi, who floated a regional front, Chhattisgarh Janata Congress, and has struck an alliance with the BSP.

Jogi is said to have an influence among the Satnami community and scheduled castes who are spread in 58 seats of the 72 seats in the plains of Chhattisgarh. The remaining 14 seats fall in north Chhattisgarh’s Sarguja-Jaspur region, where the Congress and the BJP are in direct contest.

