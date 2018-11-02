Renu Jogi, Ajit Jogi’s wife, writes to Sonia Gandhi after denied ticket by Congress

Renu Jogi, the wife of former chief minister Ajit Jogi, has written to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi after the Congress party denied her ticket to seek re-election from Chhattisgarh’s Kota in the upcoming state elections, saying she will contest from the seat anyway.

The Congress party has opted to field Vibhor Singh from the Kota constituency instead of Renu, the sitting member of the Legislative Assembly on the seat, this time.

Renu said in her letter to Gandhi she has been facing criticism from several political leaders in and outside the Congress after her husband Ajit Jogi left the party and formed the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) in 2016.

“I feel sad to inform you that there is no conscience in the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Party to examine the self-esteem and sacrifice of a loyal and senior woman worker. Perhaps you are constrained, so you delayed in making the right decision,” Renu wrote to the United Progressive Alliance chairperson.

She, however, said she will contest from Kota in the upcoming state elections without giving any details about her next course of action.

“I will contest from Kota only to prove that truth might remain silent, but it cannot be defeated. I believe that in the end, the truth will win,” she wrote.

The Congress party on Thursday announced its final list of candidates comprising of 19 names for the upcoming assembly polls in the state. The party has fielded Singh from Kota, Kuldeep Juneja from Raipur City North and Kanhaiya Agarwal from Raipur City South.

Renu later said while speaking to reporters in Vilaspur that the decision to field Singh was unexpected “but I welcome it.”

“I expected that the Congress would give me due recognition for my dedication towards it,” she said on Thursday.

“Tomorrow (Friday) is the last date of filing the nomination and till then I will take time to decide my future course of action,” she added.

Chhattisgarh will go to the polls in two phases: The first on November 12 and then on November 20. The votes will be counted on December 11.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 49 seats, Congress 39 and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and an Independent candidate had won a seat each in the 2013 polls.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 09:42 IST