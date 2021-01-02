e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 1.2 million health workers in Maharashtra on priority list for Covid-19 vaccination

1.2 million health workers in Maharashtra on priority list for Covid-19 vaccination

Till Saturday, details of 750,000 health workers have been uploaded for priority vaccination on the CoWin app, which has been developed by the Centre to track the vaccination process

cities Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 23:48 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
The registration process for health workers is still on.
The registration process for health workers is still on. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Around 1.2 million health workers in Maharashtra will get the Covid-19 vaccination on priority in the state as soon as the drive rolls out in India.

The state department has geared up for the mass immunisation process of the Covid-19 vaccination. Till Saturday, details of 750,000 health workers have been uploaded for priority vaccination on the CoWin app, which has been developed by the Centre to track the vaccination process. The state health department expects around 400,000 more health workers employed in the public sector to register for the vaccination.

Officers however believe that around 350,000 health workers, including ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers are yet to register themselves for the vaccination. Earlier, the deadline for the registration was December 25, but to keep the registration option available, the state health has extended the period to an unlimited time.

“We expect another 3.5 lakh health workers to register online. Most of the districts have completed the registration. Mumbai is yet to finish the registration but the process is on. In the next few days, we accept all the health workers to complete the registration process,” said Dr Dilip Patil, state immunisation officer.

Till December 25, 16,102 healthcare workers in Maharashtra had contracted Covid-19. Of these, around 11,000 are those working in the government sector. A total of 178 health workers have succumbed to the infection in the state of which 46 were doctors, 11 were nurses and 121 were paramedical workers and other staffers who were involved in the Covid-19 treatment.

top news
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted use
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted use
Air India opens booking for flights between India, UK
Air India opens booking for flights between India, UK
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
‘Jumbo panels serve no purpose,’ says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress
‘Jumbo panels serve no purpose,’ says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress
Farmers warn of march to Delhi if demands not met
Farmers warn of march to Delhi if demands not met
‘Perfect score’: Nine ace CAT exam, bag 100 percentile
‘Perfect score’: Nine ace CAT exam, bag 100 percentile
Pak woman becomes village head in Uttar Pradesh; case registered, probe on
Pak woman becomes village head in Uttar Pradesh; case registered, probe on
Covid update: Covaxin inches near approval; India cultures virus’ UK variant
Covid update: Covaxin inches near approval; India cultures virus’ UK variant
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In