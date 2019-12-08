e-paper
1 dead, 3 injured in road mishap in Shimla district

the Bolero Camper they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a 150ft deep gorge on the Belupul-Surad link road in Nankhari tehsil

cities Updated: Dec 08, 2019 23:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(HT Photo)
         

One person died and three others three others were injured when the Bolero Camper they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a150ft deep gorge on the Belupul-Surad link road in Nankhari tehsil, district Shimla on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Rohtash Mehta, 45, and the injured were identified as Dinesh Kumar, 36; his son Karan, 13, and Ravi Kumar ,35. All of them are residents of Surad village.

The injured were rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Service Complex, Khaneri where they are undergoing treatment.

Deputy superintendent of police (Rampur Bushahr) Abhimanyu Verma confirmed the report.

