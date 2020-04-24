104 fresh Covid-19 cases in Pune, with four deaths

cities

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 22:33 IST

PUNE Four Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in Pune on Friday, taking the total number of deaths in the district to 68.

The city also recorded 104 fresh Covid-19 cases, the second day in a row, 100+ cases have been recorded. On Thursday, Pune had also recorded 104 Covid-19 cases.

The current Covid-19 progressive positive count for Pune district stands 1,061 cases, with 980 in Pune and 81 in PCMC.

All the four deaths were recorded on late on Thursday night.

Among the fatalities is a 40-year-old female from Bhavani peth at KEM hospital, who was admitted on Wednesday. Cause of death is cardio respiratory arrest and Covid-19.

The second fatality is that of a 52-year-old female from Savarkar chowk, Dhankawadi. The death was reported at the Deenanth Mangeshkar Hospital. The patient was admitted on April 12 and died due to acute respiratory failure with lower respiratory tract infection due to Covid-19.

The third case is that of a 40-year-male from Shikarapur, Shirur, reported from Sassoon Hospital. The patient was admitted on Thursday. The patient suffered acute respiratory failure due to B/L pneumonitis with hepatic encephlopathy with acute kidney injury, and Covid-19.

The fourth case was also reported from Sassoon Hospital, of a 51-year-old female from Parvati darshan, who was admitted on April 19. The patient died due to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome, and respiratory failure with acute kidney injury; and myocarditis due to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome due to B/L extensive pneumonitis with Covid-19.

As of Thursday 146 patients have been discharged after a full recovery from the virus. There are 41 critical patients currently in various hospitals in Pune.