11 injured as LPG cylinder catches fire in Delhi’s Nangloi

New Delhi: At least 11 persons, including a 4-year-old child, sustained burn injuries on Thursday afternoon after a cooking gas cylinder caught fire during a function at a home in Nilothi Extension in outer Delhi’s Nangloi. Police said the injured are out of danger.

According to the Delhi fire service officials, they received a call at their control room at 12.46pm that a house has caught fire in Shri Ram Colony, Nilothi Extension, and several people are injured.

Chief fire officer Atul Garg said they rushed three fire tenders to douse the blaze. “The fire was not major and was doused within half an hour. Eleven people, who had sustained injuries and had managed to escape from the house, were rushed to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital for treatment,” Garg said.

A police officer, who is not authorised to speak to the media, said the fire started from the house of Dev Dutt, a 27-year-old tempo driver. “A function was held in his house to name his 27-day-old infant son. One of the family members replaced a cooking gas cylinder being used in the house. It was while installing the new cylinder that LPG leaked and caught fire from a lamp that was placed close by,” the officer said.

He said, the injured persons include Dutt’s 50-year-old mother Geeta who has sustained 15% burns and his sisters Priyanka and Rachna, who sustained 5% and 4% burns, respectively.

Apart from these four, six women and a 4-year-old child also sustained burns. “All of them suffered burns ranging from 5% to 20%. Five of the total injured were discharged after treatment Thursday while the rest were sent to Safdarjung hospital for further treatment. Their condition is stable,” he said.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 21:14 IST