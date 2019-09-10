122% increase in health infra by 2023: Kejriwal

cities

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 21:46 IST

New Delhi

Construction of new hospitals and remodelling of existing ones will increase bed strength in Delhi government-run facilities by 122% by 2023, says a report on healthcare infrastructure presented by Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The city’s primary healthcare infrastructure, on the other hand, will get a huge push by this year-end. The report said 200 new Mohalla clinics will come up in October and another 200 by December.

“The expansion of public health infrastructure in Delhi is unprecedented. It is the largest programme for improving access to healthcare anywhere in the world. The total increase in capacity that is currently underway in terms of bed capacity is more than 122%. But this is not just about the number of beds, but also about the quality of facilities provided,” Kejriwal said.

The projects underway or planned will add another 13,899 beds to the existing 11,353 in 38 Delhi government hospitals, including the AYUSH facilities.

Of these, the highest number of beds – 5,739 – will be added in 15 existing hospitals that will be remodelled. Work has begun in six of the 15 hospitals, tenders have been invited for five, three have been cleared by the Expenditure Finances Committee (EFC), and four others are in the planning phase.

Three new hospitals, with a capacity of approximately 2,800 beds, are set to open in the next six months. Six new hospitals with a capacity of 2,400 are under various stages of approval.

The Aam Aadmi Party had promised to add 30,000 new hospitals in Delhi government hospitals in its 2015 election manifesto. After being elected, the Delhi health minister had promised to double bed strength in two years.

The Delhi government hospitals had about 10,994 beds when the AAP government had taken over in February 2015, meaning only 359 beds were added by the government in almost five years.

As for mohalla clinics, there are currently about 190 facilities running.

Government data shows there have been over 1.6 crore visits to the out-patient clinics and 15.3 lakh tests at these Mohalla clinics.

“In the period since the first Mohalla Clinic was launched in Peeragarhi Relief Camp in July 2015, this would be the largest addition to any city’s primary healthcare network in history. The scale at which Mohalla Clinics are operating is unparalleled,” according to a government release.

As for primary healthcare, AAP had promised 900 new primary healthcare centres before the elections. The goal was revised to 1,000 mohalla or neighbourhood clinics in the first two years of the government.

The government ran into trouble with the lieutenant-government and the land-owning agencies for the implementation of the mohalla clinics.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 21:46 IST