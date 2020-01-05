122 road fatalities in Panchkula in 2019, 27% increase in deaths on highway

cities

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 23:23 IST

As many as 122 lives were lost in traffic accidents in the district in 2019 as compared to 120 in 2018, revealed data on road accident fatalities received from the Panchkula police.

As per the data, as many as 265 cases of road accidents were registered in 2019, out of which 115 cases involved fatalities. Whereas in 2018, there were a total of 242 accident cases registered in the district, out of which 116 cases involved fatal accidents, in which 120 persons were killed.

Other than fatalities, 157 persons got injured in 150 cases in 2019, while the number of injured in 2018 were 148 in 126 cases. The data further revealed that most road accidents were reported in Pinjore, Chandimandir and Raipur Rani areas of the district.

As per a February 2019 report on Panchkula road accident by road safety associate Simranjeet Singh appointed by the Haryana government under Haryana Vision Zero, 47 accidents took place on national highways (NHs) in 2018 as compared to 37 in 2017, an increase of 27%. The report also says there was 63% increase in traffic fatalities on NHs in 2018 as compared to 2017.

“Presently, the Pinjore-Baddi highway is the most accident-prone stretch. Effective solutions need to be put in place for safety of the commuters,” Singh said. The report also stated, “Over 66% accidental deaths have taken place on National Highways 5 and 7, that cross Panchkula city limits. About 34% fatalities occurred on the remaining stretch that is within the MC limits, upping the risk of fatalities on NHs by 12 times.” Singh had also highlighted that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had done nothing to mitigate road fatalities on the highways.

24 VULNERABLE SPOTS

The report had identified a total of 24 accident-prone areas in Panchkula, including three black spots—Majri chowk intersection, Aggrasen intersection, Sector 16/9 and Morni T-point intersection (NH-73). Out of the 24 spots identified, 13 are on national highway and 11 within the MC limits.

As per a study conducted by road safety experts, the 31-km Morni-Panchkula stretch also lacks safety features and has around 115 hairpin bends, five dangerous bridges and 45 bridge culverts.

CONTROL MEASURES

The Panchkula police have recently stationed as many as 25 quick-response bike teams across the city and highways in the district with an aim to avert road mishaps and help people in distress.

Panchkula assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Om Parkash said, “13 bike quick-response teams have been assigned for the highways while 12 teams are for city roads. The teams, each with two riders, are deployed on national and state highways and other accident-prone areas in Panchkula.” He said traffic police teams were conducting sessions on road safety and traffic rules in several parts of the district. He said teams were reviewing and taking effective measures to man vulnerable spots.