14-year-old girl kills 8-year-old niece in Panchkula, dumps body in pond

A 14-year-old girl allegedly strangulated her eight-year-old niece to death and pushed her into a pond in Barwala, police said.

The victim, a resident of a village in Barwala, was missing since Saturday evening. Her body was recovered from a pond near the village farms on Sunday.

Her father, a farm labourer from Bihar, who has been residing at a tubewell for the last two decades, said she had gone out with his sister-in-law, who lives with her family at another tubewell in the village.

He said they had gone towards the village farms at around 5pm on Saturday but his daughter didn’t return.

He said they questioned his sister-in-law, but she did not say anything. “We searched for my daughter and later found her body at the village pond,” he added.

Barwala police post in-charge assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rishi Pal said, “Initial probe has found that the two girls had a fight following which the former strangulated the latter and then pushed her in the pond.”

“The body was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6 for autopsy,” he added.

According to the sources, the altercation took place over ₹10. Police said since the accused was the last person to be seen with the victim, she was questioned, following which she confessed.

The ASI said that the juvenile was apprehended and sent to a juvenile home. He said that officials from the women police station are now questioning her further.

A case was registered against her under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Chandimandir police station.

