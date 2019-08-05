15 cops in Unnao rape survivor’s security quizzed by CBI in Delhi

lucknow

Fifteen police constables, including nine of now and six of sometime earlier, posted in the security of Unnao rape survivor, were summoned to the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi for questioning on Monday. Most of these constables are from Makhi police station of Unnao and at least half of these are women.

“The constables who were summoned to Delhi were the total number deployed in the security of the survivor and her family at different occasions since last year,” said MP Verma, superintendent of police, Unnao.

According to reports, the rape survivor and her family were provided nine constables as of now. Six of them were deployed as static security at her house and three others remained with her whenever she visited any other place.

The role of the security personnel was questioned when it was revealed that none of them were accompanying the survivor when she met with an accident on July 28. The survivor and her lawyer Mahendra Singh Chauhan were critically injured while two of her aunts were killed in the accident.

Earlier, SP Unnao suspended three police personnel, including gunner Sudesh Verma and two female constables Ruby Singh and Sunita Devi, who were deployed in the rape survivor’s security but did not accompany her. The trio was also among the constables summoned by the CBI.

Meanwhile, a total of eight inmates lodged in different UP jails in connection with the Unnao case will be presented in Tees Hazari court, which is hearing the case, on Tuesday.

These inmates include expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and Shashi Singh, who are lodged in Sitapur prison. The CBI has already taken Sengar to Delhi.

“Apart from Sengar and Sashi Singh, six other inmates lodged in Lucknow jail, namely Ram Saran, Vineet Mishra, Virendra Singh, Shailendra Singh, Jaideep Singh and Sashi Pratap Singh will also be taken to Delhi to be presented before court,” said additional director general (prisons) Anand Kumar.

The move comes a day after the CBI carried out comprehensive searches at 17 locations, including the residence of Sengar, Shashi Singh and others in four districts of the state as part of its ongoing investigation.

On Monday, a CBI team took Sengar and co-accused Sashi Singh for hearing in Tis Hazari court, Delhi after which they were kept in Tihar jail.

DRIVER, CLEANER TAKEN TO ACCIDENT SPOT

A CBI team on Monday took driver Ashish Kumar Pal and cleaner Mohan of the truck, which hit the car in which the Unnao rape survivor was travelling on July 28, to the spot where the accident took place. The car had collided with the truck near Ataura police outpost under Gurbakshganj police station limit of Rae Bareli. CBI currently had 72-hour remand of the duo that ends on Monday. The duo was lodged in Rae Bareli district jail.

